Accra, Sept. 20, GNA – The Ministry of the Interior by Executive Instrument has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Alavanyo and Nkonya Townships and their environs in the Oti Region from 1800 hours to 0600 hours with effect from Sunday, September 22, 2019.



A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the sector Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday has announced.

It said the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons was still in force and that any person found with any arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement urged the people to use the established mechanisms to resolve their conflicts and disputes to ensure peace in the area.

GNA