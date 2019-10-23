news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA – The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Chereponi Township and its environs in the North East Region from 2200 hours to 0400 hours with effect from Wednesday, October 23, 2019.



A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the sector Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday said the renewal of the curfew was by an Executive Instrument.

It said the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons was still in force and that any person found with any arms and ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement urged the people to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to ensure peace in the area.

GNA