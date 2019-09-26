news, story, article

Gomoa-Pomadze (C/R), Sept. 26, GNA - The most excellent, useful, and highly dependable divine qualities true believers of God are expected to exhibit include; truthfulness, and the willpower to obey and tirelessly work with the laws of the Creator.

Merely registering to become a full member of any religious sect does not automatically provide the convert the certificate to become a “true believer” of God.

Muslims who classify themselves as true believers of God must therefore be in readiness to obey and work fully with divine laws and laid down principles governing their religion at all times.

The advice came from Alhaji Suleman Anderson, Third Deputy Ameer of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana, when he closed a three-day annual youth conference organised by leaders of the mission for the Southern Sector branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission at Gomoa-Pomadze in the Central Region.

The Third Deputy Ameer recalled several critical instances recorded in the historical books of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, where the Almighty God stood firmly behind and saved the lives of leaders of the Mission who proved to the Creator that they were true believers of God during their life time.

Alhaji Anderson warned followers of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission to stay away from cybercrime and the craze for materialism that could lead them astray.

He charged members nationwide to strive to embrace and follow the correct divine teachings offered and was optimistic that if all Ahmadis complied with the dictates and principles of the Holy Qu’ran they would chalk unlimited success in all their individual and collective social, economic and religious endeavours.

He urged the youth to lead decent lives worthy of emulation by non-members of the Mission in order to attract more youngsters to join the Mission.

Alhaji Anderson praised leaders of the Mission for their efforts at ensuring the steady and systematic Mission and working to increase its membership and urged them to maintain the spirit.

The Deputy Ameer was grateful to all those who contributed useful ideas and suggestions that ensured the successful division of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana, into two sectors, the Northern and the Southern Sectors.

He hoped that, the creation of the two sectors would enable members of to attend annual conferences in their numbers, since the challenges of long distance traveling with its attendant economic constraints will now be a thing of the past.

On behalf of Alhaji Maulvi Noor Mohammed Bin Salih, Ameer and Missionary-In-Charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana, Alhaji Anderson also expressed the Mission’s appreciation to leaders of Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Nigeria for sending special teams of delegation to participate in the conference.

Leaders of the three groups from Cote-d’Ivoire, Mali and Nigeria that participated, earlier extended fraternal greetings from their respective branch Missionaries and added that their visit afforded them the opportunity to learn from Ghana’s experience.

Youth groups from Volta, Greater Accra, Eastern, Central and the Western regions constituting the Southern Sector of the church attended the three-day conference, which was rounded – off with massive clean-up exercise at the Pomadze and Winneba Townships.

Hard-working branch leaders of the Missions were awarded with citations for their contributions towards the development of the Mission.

More than 800 pints of blood was donated to the National Blood Bank by during the conference.

