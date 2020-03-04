news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bongo (UE), March 4, GNA - Mr Joseph Makido Azam, the Northern Regional Officer of the Advocacy and Legal Advice Centre (ALAC) of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), has stated that Ghana can only eliminate corruption by developing and sustaining the virtues of integrity and self-respect.

Making the call at Bongo in the Upper East Region, at an anti-corruption forum organized by GII in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education with support from Global Affairs, Canada, Mr Azam urged parents and major stakeholders including; teachers to instill those virtues in children to help curb the spate of corruption in the system.

He also called on the stakeholders to be mindful of vote buying and selling particularly in the forthcoming general election and noted that politicians would want to get back their money used during the campaign after winning the elections.

The event brought together stakeholders including traditional and religious leaders, women groups, Assembly Members, technocrats of the Assembly among others and they were taken through the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACAP) and how they could help contribute to the fight against corrupt practices.

Mr Atayaaba Justus Triumph, an Investigator at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in the Bongo District tasked the stakeholders to join in monitoring and the implementation of government’s social intervention programmes at the community level.

He mentioned Capitation Grant, the School Feeding Programme, Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), the Planting for Food and Jobs, One Village, One Dam, One District, One Factory as some of government’s social intervention policies that needed to be monitored.

Taking the participants through the Whistle Blower’s Act of 2006, Act 720, he said mandated government institutions alone could not effectively monitor all the implementation processes of the interventions.

He said the only way the interventions could make significant impact on the livelihoods of the people was through effective and collaborative monitoring and supervision.

He, therefore, drummed home the need for all stakeholders including traditional, religious and opinion leaders, assembly members, Civil Society and Youth groups to support the mandated institutions that were supposed to monitor the smooth implementation of the programmes.

He said government loses a quantum sum of about GHc38billion annually through corruption and noted that such money could be channeled to developmental projects.

He told the stakeholders that with the Whistle Blower’s Act, they were protected and urged them not to hesitate to report people found engaging in corrupt practices to institutions such as CHRAJ, chiefs, assembly members, the police and the Attorney General among others for investigation and action.

GNA