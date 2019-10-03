news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA



Tamale, Oct. 3, GNA - Madam Mary Tobbin Osei, the Managing Consultant for Kanko Associates Limited, has called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to support government in its bid to reduce poverty in Northern Ghana.

According to her, it was the duty of CSOs to sensitise the citizenry to appreciate government policies and programmes and drive their interests to support those policies to improve on their livelihoods.

Madam Osei made the call during stakeholders' consultative meeting, organised by the Northern Sector Action on Awareness Centre (NORSAAC) in Tamale.

The event was to get the participants' input into the development of a new strategic document for NORSAAC operations for its 2020-2024 programme and review its current strategies for implementation of its remaining programmes.

It was to identify the potential areas NORSAAC could focus its activities.

Madam Osei recommended to Government to enhance quality education, youth employment and empower women through entrepreneurial development in northern Ghana to reduce the poverty levels and improve on livelihoods.

She also suggested to government to increase adaptation of agricultural practices to mitigate the effects of climate change in the area, and empower women and girls to participate in the decision making process.

Madam Osei urged government to implement policies that would enhance equal allocation of economic and natural resources to men and women.

