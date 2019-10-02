news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams/Jesse Owusu Ampah, GNA



Accra, Oct 2, GNA - Crusaders Against Corruption, a civil society organisation, has called on government to terminate the contract of Power Distribution Services (PDS) and hand over to a Ghanaian consortium management team.

The organisation urged government to institute immediate plans to open up the ownership of PDS to all Ghanaians and ensure that all funds were withdrawn from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) cash flow to be analysed forensically.

Mr Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, the Convener for the organisation, in a press briefing in Accra gave government a two-week ultimatum to communicate to Ghanaians the final decision and position about the PDS case.

He said the organisation on August 15, 2019 petitioned the American government through the US Embassy of Ghana to engage in an independent investigation on the PDS issue.

Mr Wilson Jnr said their outfit had studied both reports from the FTI Consulting Firm, a global business advisory institution, and the report of the delegation of the government’s visit to Qatar and have come to the realisation that the contract needed to be abrogated.

He assured Ghanaians that the organisation would continue to pursue the PDS issue relentlessly until the citizenry was satisfied with the final outcome of the matter.

Government on July 30, 2019 suspended the ECG and PDS agreement with immediate effect because it detected "fundamental and material breaches" in PDS's obligation on the provision of payment of securities for the transaction, five months after the deal came into effect.

Touching on the Public Procurement Authority alleged scandal, Mr Wilson said the organisation is calling on the authority to reinstate Mr A.B. Adjei, the immediate former Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority, because their investigations revealed that Mr Adjei had put structures to fight corruption by saving the country an amount of GH¢2.75 billion.

He said Mr Adjei was able to slash a contract sum by GH¢1,425,000.00 million in a sole sourcing contract for the procurement of vehicles for the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

He continued that Mr Adjei through value for money audit, slash down the contract sum by GH¢3,156,410.40 million in a sole sourcing contract for the supply of core literature books to public senior high school by the Ministry of Education.

The organisation was of the view that Mr Adjei had been fighting corruption on the quiet and on a daily basis and should be awarded and celebrated not persecuted.

President Akufo-Addo on August 22, 2019 suspended Mr Adjei on an allegation made against him by Mr Manasseh Azure, an Investigative Journalist titled “Contracts for Sale”.

The President referred the allegation involving conflict of interest to the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice, and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Special Prosecutor office for their action.

GNA