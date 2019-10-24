news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Awutu (C/R), Oct. 24, GNA – Management of Crime Check Foundation, (CCF), a Prison NGO, through its donors have presented items worth GH¢4000 to the Awutu Camp Prison in the Central Region.

The items include; clothes, bags of rice, quantities of tomato paste, cooking oil and walking aid for an inmate suffering from stroke.

Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of CCF, presenting the items, said the donation was in response to calls by the Prison authorities to come to their aid.

He said with the request from the Prison authorities, he also appealed to the Foundation’s donors to support in that regard.

He said Christian Atsu, Black Stars and Newcastle Midfielder, who is the single largest donor, responded by buying bags of rice, cooking oil and tomato paste for the inmates.

The Executive Director said he got another donor, who also donated clothes to the inmates.

Mr Kwarteng, who is also the Ambassador Extraordinaire of Prisons, appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians to come to the aid of inmates to ensure their reformation and rehabilitation.

Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Williams Anaman, the Officer-in-Charge of Awutu Camp Prison, who received the items, expressed gratitude to CCF and its donors.

“On behalf of Ghana Prison Service, officers and prisoners in Awutu Camp Prison I want to express our gratitude to Christian Atsu and other donors for the items given to us,” he said.

Mr Anaman said the Prison Service alone could not cater for the needs of the prisoners, so the need for the public to come to their aid.

