By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Accra, Aug. 21, GNA – A professor of law has urged African leaders and governments to create the necessary structures to promote inclusion of the youth in socio-economic development.

Prof. Joel Samuels from the University of South Carolina, United States, called for the need to develop workable modules focused on the youth with mechanisms for delivering sustainable jobs.

Delivering a lecture on the; “Rule of Law” at the 11th African Youth & Governance Convergence in Accra, he said for the Rule of Law to be effective, governments must give the youth opportunities to participate in politics.

Prof. Samuels said the lack of transparency and accountability from leaders as well as constructive engagement between the youth and the state had, over the years, served as disincentive for the youth to take up leadership roles.

The objective of the Rule of law was to allow leaders to implement policies to address all developmental challenges including gender mainstreaming and equality, promoting youth in agriculture and creating opportunities for political inclusion of youth, he said.

Prof. Samuels said the Rule of Law did not only mean access to the justice delivery system but entails creating access to education, potable water, food security and guaranteeing the youth inclusion in governance.

He, therefore, asked African governments to collaborate with the private sector to provide meaningful jobs for the youth.

He commended Ghana for initiating special training programmes and models such as the Youth Connect, initiated by the National Youth Authority, to involve the youth in the development agenda.

