Accra, Aug. 29, GNA – Reverend Peter King Quansah, the Founder and the Head Pastor of the Living House Charismatic Chapel, has called on the youth to create micro enterprises to support themselves.

He said the youth could form groups and bring their ideas and resources together to set up joint ventures to create employment for themselves.

Reverend Quansah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the church’s Youth Week celebration held under the theme: “The value of youth to the cause of God.”

He said there is the need for the church and government to continue in their collaboration to provide the spiritual, educational, economic and social needs of the youth for them to meet their aspirations.

Reverend Quansah said farming is a lucrative business and urged the youth to form alliances to venture into agriculture.

He said the end of the world was near and advised the youth to serve God in their present times and to take advantage of opportunities being created by the government in agriculture to reap the benefit.

Reverend Oteng Dotsie of the Glorious Destiny Chapel at Mallam in Accra advised the youth to follow the example of Hosiah in the bible and be upright in the sight of God to become prosperous.

He asked them to shun negative social vices and to use the internet wisely to advance their careers.

Mr Francois Mawugbe, the Youth President of the Living House Charismatic Chapel, urged the youth to spend a greater part of their lives in serving and working in the house of God.

He said they should eschew the so-called “youthful exuberance” and rather portray the life of a Christian to advance the work of God.

