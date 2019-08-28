news, story, article

By Jessica Dele Akakpo, GNA



Accra, 28 August, GNA - Madam Christiana Badoo, Livelihood Associate of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has underscored the need to create an environment that encourages the employment of refugees.

She said many refugees have employable skills with which they could contribute towards the socio-economic growth and also improve upon their own lives.

Madam Badoo said this at an employment and entrepreneurship forum for refugees organised by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in collaboration with Ghana Refugee Board in Accra.

The forum would help create awareness and advocate for refugee rights and access to work as well as support to members of various communities that graciously host refugee.

The UNHCR Livelihood Associate, said there were refugees who possessed skills and could not access employment because of their circumstances.

“There are some refugees who possess skills but needs some level of development upon this skills and others also already have entrepreneurial skills but needs support to enhance their own businesses,” she said.

Madam Badoo said the UNHCR was able to support the refugees in limited ways, adding that this was, however, unsustainable.

She said United Nations had headed a Global Compact on refugee, which was so important because it represented the political will of the international community to support refugees.

Madam Badoo said it was also a framework that called for more equitable responsibility sharing through international cooperation.

She urged the private sector and stakeholders to assist refugees and not leave their care to governments of their host nations alone.

She said when refugees become self-reliant, they did not become a burden on the state but rather contributed to the development of the country.

Mr Tetteh Padi, Programme Coordinator, UNHCR, said the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB) recognised that a refugee must have access to work and earn a living.

He said the GRB had issued 27 work permits from 2016-2017 and also worked with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to assist refugee obtain work permits.

GNA