By Albert Allotey, GNA



Mampong Akuapem (E/R), Jan. 19, GNA - The Centre for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR) has held its annual thanksgiving and dedication service to express its gratitude to God for His continued sustenance of the Centre.

The service was held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at Mampong Akuapem in the Eastern Region and was presided by Father Moses Haudjie, the Parish Priest.

He prayed that in the year 2020, any task of management and staff to make the Centre a better place, the good Lord should grant it and the purpose for the Centre should be heard all over the world.

He cautioned against backbiting and dichotomy among staff and advised that they should let unity and love lead in all that they do and a need to seek for the Holy Spirit’s direction in order to discover greater things.

Father Haudjie prayed for God’s protection and the guidance of the Holy Spirit for the staff of the CPMR.

Dr Kofi Bodi Barimah, the Executive Director of the Centre, promised that the staff would exhibit integrity and work earnestly in what they do.

“We see it to be an honour unto God to come together in His presence because He has done more than enough for the Centre and still doing greater things.

“He has granted us another year to make a positive impact and we know the Centre’s re-dedication service this year in a Catholic Church shall be a symbol of greatness, wealth and innovation for the Centre,” he said.

