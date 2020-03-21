news, story, article

Wli (V/R), March 21, GNA - Tourism activities including meetings and visitations to the Wli Waterfalls in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region have been suspended until further notice due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension also includes funeral and marriage ceremonies in the Wli Traditional Area for the next four weeks, unless it is a private burial service, which should not have more than 25 people in attendance.

A statement signed by Togbega Lo I, Paramount Chief of Wli Traditional Area, said the 2020 Easter Monday and Tuesday activities had also been suspended with immediate effect as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Wli Waterfalls, which cascades from a height of about 80m, is mostly visited on holidays and festive occasions including Easter Mondays.

In December 2019, more than 400 individuals and 30 groups of people both local and foreign, visited the Waterfalls in the Hohoe Municipality on Boxing Day.

In a separate development, the Plant Quarantine Service of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture at Wli Border Post had directed for the confinement of ruminants at Wli Afegame and the Border.

The directive was to safeguard public health, agriculture and the environment and tasked that “all stray and or estray ruminants or animals be kept in strict confinement without any excuse.”

