news, story, article

Accra, March 20, GNA - The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has postponed the 11th National Development Forum (NDF) scheduled for March 25.



A release signed by Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampah, Director General, NDPC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said this was due to the confirmation of COVID-19 in Ghana, on Thursday, March 12, and the subsequent national directives issued by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on public gathering.

"A new date will be announced later, subject to further national directives on public gathering. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," it said.

Ghana so far has 16 cases. They were recorded in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.

It reminded the public to follow the precautionary measures issued by the Ghana Health Service and comply with the Government's directives on public gathering.

The measures include the regular washing of hands with soap under running water, the use of hand sanitizers and maintaining a distance of at least two metres from people who coughed or sneezed.

The President has also directed the indefinite closure of schools, the ban on social and religious activities for four weeks, among others.

It also advised the public to seek information about COVID-19 from only the state institutions mandated to give periodic updates on the pandemic to avert a panic situation in the country.

GNA