Accra, March 23, GNA – The National Labour Commission (NLC) has from Monday, March 23, suspended all hearings of the Commission and facilitation meetings until further notice.



A statement signed by Dr Bernice A. Welbeck, Director of Administration and Human Resources, NLC, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the decision was as a result of the COVID-19 virus outbreak and the advice by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Ministry of Health and other governmental agencies to observe the necessary protocols, which among others include regular hand washing with soap and social distancing.

“We shall duly notify you when we resume the hearings/meetings. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” it added.

GNA