news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA

Accra, March 25, GNA - Management of the Ghana News Agency as part of measures to safeguard workers and the public against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has closed down its library to the public indefinitely.

The Agency’s library has over the past 63 years served as a research centre for students, researchers, and the public as it stores archival documents of national interest including historical press statements, and newspapers among others.

The Management in a statement posted at strategic points at the Agency’s premises said, “In a bid to put in measures to safeguard the Agency against the COVID-19 pandemic, the public would not be allowed to access the Library from Monday, March 23, 2020 till further notice.”

It expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.

Ghana confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, March 12 and as at Wednesday morning the figure hit 68.

According to the Ghana Health Service "The sudden spike in case incidence is as a result of the mandatory quarantine and compulsory testing for all travelers entering Ghana as directed by the President.”

As at 24th March, total of 1,030 persons were under mandatory quarantine and samples from 863 of them were tested and 38 confirmed positive.

Majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries.

Seven are of other nationalities namely: Norway, Lebanon, China and UK.

A total of 829 contacts have been identified and are being tracked, according to Ghana Health Service while 19 people have completed the 14 days of mandatory follow-up.

GNA