By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA



Ho, March 18, GNA - The Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC), Ghana has directed all Pastors and the entire membership of the church to adhere strictly to the directives of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the deadly coronavirus disease.

"The turbulent environment created by the pandemic and the rate at which the deadly coronavirus is spreading, there is the need for all to abide by the President's directives."

This was contained in a letter signed by Rt. Rev. Dr. Seth Senyo Agidi, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church and copied to all Presbytery Moderators and heads of the Church's schools and institutions.

The letter sighted by the Ghana News Agency directed that all foreign travels, if not extremely important should be discouraged and suspended.

It appealed to members of the church to make conscious efforts to avoid the spread of the disease.

It encouraged members to cooperate with state agencies in the fight against the pandemic and reminded members on the ban on all church gatherings until further notice.

The letter called on members not to relent on their prayers for divine intervention.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Sunday announced a ban on all funerals, church services and other social gatherings and also ordered closure of all public schools for four weeks in a bid to curtail the spread of the disease.

Ghana Tuesday confirmed seventh new coronavirus case.

