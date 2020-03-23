news, story, article

By Isaac newton Tetteh GNA,



Saki (GAR) March 23, GNA - Several drinking bars in the Nmlitsakpo electoral area, Kpone- Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, struggled to cope with patrons on Sunday, when churches shut down.

Churches and mosques had shut down to observe the presidential directive against large gathering, measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The GNA further observed that, there were no preventive measures in place at the various bars such as hand washing basins, soaps, sanitizers as well as social distancing as they hugged, cruddled and danced to loud music.

Meanwhile, The Ghana News Agency (GNA) can confirm that, the churches on the other hand, observed the directives given by the President Nana Ado Danquah Akuffo-Addo to close down churches as part of measures to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus disease.

Some of the Churches the GNA visited in the Nmlitsakpo electoral area included ; The Christ Apostolic Church International,(CACI), the Church of Pentecost(C.O.P) Assemblies of God Church, Action Chapel, The Greener Pasture Full Gospel Church, Christ Redemption Church, Beauty of Zion church, Royal House Chapel among other churches.

The GNA again observed that some of the churches had smaller cell meetings as they ensured there was reasonable distance between members.

Pastor James Teye Nartey, Saki Circuit head pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church International, told the GNA that, the best way to overcome the spread was to adhere to the Preventive measures put in place.

He added that God could heal the land again if Christians would summit to the creator.

