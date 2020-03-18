news, story, article

Accra, March 18, GNA – The global coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancellation of the annual Good Friday musical festival Harvest Praise 2020, the Harvest International Ministry said in Accra on Wednesday.



“We will like to assure our cherished patrons that a new date would be announced as soon as clearance is received from the designated authorities on the Ghana situation,” a statement signed by Dr Gloria Folson, Chairperson of Harvest Praise 2020 Organising Committee and copied to the Ghana News Agency said.

The statement said “refunds will be effected for all early birds and online tickets already purchased by our patrons. We apologies for any inconvenience caused and urge every Ghanaian to take care of their health and that of their families”.

The annual Harvest Praise programme have consistently been marked with a series of musical performances including Harvest Gospel Choir’s albums and theatrical concerts that bless the young and old from all denominations and unites the body of Christ for a common divine purpose.

Government on Sunday stepped up measures against coronavirus spread in the country, suspending all public gatherings for the next four weeks.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a televised address to give an update on measures being taken by Government to fight the virus, directed that all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious events have been suspended for four weeks

He also ordered the closure of all educational institutions, both public and private, until further notice, starting from Monday, March 16, 2010, tasking the Education and Communication ministries to roll out distance learning protocols for the schools.

Additionally, “Establishments such as supermarkets, shopping malls, restaurants, night clubs, hotels and drinking bars should observe enhanced hygiene procedures by providing amongst others sanitizers, running water and soap, for washing of hands,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo also directed the Transport Ministry to liaise with the transport unions to ensure enhanced hygienic conditions in vehicles and terminals.

