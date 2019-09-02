news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa/Emmanuel Todd, GNA

Accra, Sept. 2, GNA - The Kaneshie Magistrate Court has remanded seven persons for allegedly causing the death of two police officers at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Eric Kojo Dua, the alleged leader, Isaac Amissah, Zakaria Ibrahim, Isaac Mensa, Oblitey Commey, Victor Yire and Fatawu Ahmed were charged with provisional counts of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and abetment to commit murder.

They have been remanded in police custody and will make their next appearance to court on September 26.

Madam Rosemond Dooduwa Agyire ordered that Dua, Ammissah and Ibrahim be kept at the BNI whilst the rest in police custody.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sylvester Appiah had pleaded that all the seven be remanded to enable further investigations to be conducted.

Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal and Sergent Dzamasi, personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service at Kasoa were on duty when three occupants in an unregistered Toyota Camry car, driving carelessly shot at the unarmed policemen at Gomoa Buduburam near Kasoa.

They then abandoned the vehicle were Dua’s pistol was found and the police administration declared them wanted.

The accused persons were arrested including the latest one being Dua who was arrested on Saturday August 31 at Adomi bridge, near Senchi in the Eastern region.

He was said to have disguised himself with a plaster on his left cheek and was believed to be escaping to Togo.

