Accra, Jan.15, GNA – The High Court, Labour Division, has ordered the Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) and the Technical University Senior Administrators Association (TUSAAG) to call off their strike, effective Tuesday, January 14, 2020.



The order shall remain for a period of 10 days.

This follows a motion Ex-parte filed by the National Labour Commission (NLC) on January 14, 2020 for an Order for Interlocutory Injunction to get the striking members of the two unions to call off their strike and return to work.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Doreen G. Boakye-Agyei, ruled that the unions, whether by themselves, their executives, officers, members, agents, employees and other persons were to comply with the directives of the NLC dated Friday, January 10, 2020.

This was contained in a statement from the NLC, signed by Mr Ofosu Asamoah, the Executive Secretary, and copied to the Ghana news Agency on Wednesday.

