By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Sept. 19, GNA - The Accra Commercial Court Two has ordered Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom and other applicants in the suit against the Bank of Ghana, Finance Minister, Attorney General and the receiver of the Groupe Nduom (GN) Savings and Loans to properly serve the respondents.

The Court presided over by Justice George K. Koomson said the service should not be directed at Mr Nipah as a person but to the GN Savings and Loans in receivership of him.

Leave had been given to the applicants to amend description by cancelling acting to make it read in receivership of GN Savings and Loans, the Court ordered.

This was after the Court was informed that Mr Eric Nana Nipah, the fourth respondent, had not responded to the applicant’s motion since the Court on September 6 asked all the respondents to file their claims within three days.

He did not also appear before the Court on September 19, 2019.

Mr Justice Srem Sae, lead counsel for the applicants, was asked who the motion was served on and who received it in the absence of Mr Nipah.

Mr Justice Srem Sae told the Court that it was served on one Maxwell Nketia, Secretary to the fourth respondent, who also works for Groupe Nduom.

The Presiding Judge said since Nketia belonged to “the camp” of the applicant, it would be unfair to serve it on him.

He advised the applicants to apply for court order to serve Mr Nipah’s next in command, who is not an interested party.

The name of the receiver should not be there but the office and ordered that they carried out another service directed to the proper party.

Justice Koomson, who is acting as the vacation judge for Human Rights Court, has therefore adjourned the case to Tuesday, September 24.

Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, the Coconut Groove Hotel, Groupe Nduom (GN) Savings and Loans Bank, filed the case against the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, the Receiver of the Savings and Loans as well as Ms Gloria Akuffo, the Attorney General (AG).

When the case was called Dr Nduom was represented by Nana Kweku Nduom, Coconut Groove by Mr Felix Ograh, GN by Nana Ofori Wusu, Madam Emelda Delali Amekugie for Bank of Ghana and Mr Victor Agameti, for AG.

However, the Minister of Finance and the Receiver for GN Savings and Loans Bank were absent.

Counsels for the applicants were Mr Justice Srem Sae and Mr Kenneth Ghartey whilst Mr Emmanuel Darkwa represented the Bank of Ghana.

Dr Nduom, Chairman for GN sued the BoG and the others to demand for restoration of the license of the GN Savings and Loans.

The suit also affected Mr Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, Ms Gloria Akuffo, AG, and Mr Eric Nana Nipa, the receiver of the GN Savings and Loans.

In his claim, Dr Nduom has stated that GN Savings was not only solvent but would be liquid if the Finance Ministry and other government agencies paid amounts owed them.

