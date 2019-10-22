news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra Oct. 22, GNA - An Accra High Court on Tuesday acquitted and discharged Freddie Blay, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), of contempt charge.



The Court noted that the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) failed to prove that indeed letters and subpoena were served on the NPP Chairman.

Based on that the court held that the application for contempt failed hence dismissed same and awarded cost of GH¢ 5,000.00 against CHRAJ.

Delivering its ruling on the application, the Court presided over by Justice George Koomson said it took into consideration three things namely whether or not the NPP Chairman was served with the subpoena and letters.

Additionally, whether or not Mr Blay refused to respond to the Subpoena and letters and whether or not the NPP Chairman‘s action was contemptuous.

According to the court, Mr Blay denied receiving any of the processes and the onus lied on CHRAJ to provide evidence of service on Mr Blay.

It noted that Mr Blay was a public figure and wondered why the Commission decided to serve Mr Blay at the NPP offices and not at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

“Such mediocrity should not be encouraged and I am of the firm conviction that CHRAJ failed to prove that the letters and Subpoena were served on the respondent,” the Court ruled.

The Chairman of the governing NPP was cited for contempt over his refusal to honour CHRAJ’s invitation to assist with investigations into the procurement of 275 buses for his Party.

CHRAJ prayed the court to sentence Mr Blay to prison if he was found guilty of contempt.

Mr Blay claimed he had not been invited and challenged the Commission to arrest him if it was of firm believe that he had breached the law.

The Commission then proceeded to court for contempt.

CHRAJ provided certificate of service of documents and letters as evidence.

GNA