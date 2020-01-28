news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, Jan. 28, GNA - The Deputy Western Regional Minister, Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi has said stopping the perceived or real corruption in the infrastructure sector was critical in ensuring durable projects that could stand the test of time and promote economic well-being.

Mrs Kusi said Corruption whether real or perceived particularly in the infrastructure sector was one that must be dealt with to save the country's purse for other development needs...and this is where judicious spending among public officials is imperative.

She said Corruption could be likened to a "school pupil who upon being asked to pay hundred cedis in school, told the mother at home that the amount was hundred and fifty, while the mother told the husband that the amount was two hundred and the husband moved round looking for two hundred and fifty to sort out the school pupil",

The Deputy Minister said this at the launch of the first Assurance Report by CoST Sekondi Takoradi on five selected infrastructure to measure how well such projects were executed.

The CoST, the infrastructure transparency initiative is a leading global one promoting Transparency and Accountability in Public Infrastructure.

CoST Sekondi Takoradi is a local chapter of CoST International working at the subnational level to implement transparency and Accountability reforms within the infrastructure sector using CoST's core features such as disclosure, assurance, multi stakeholder working group and social accountability.

The initiative also aims at reducing mismanagement, curbing Corruption and ultimately building a robust infrastructure for the public sector.

Mrs. Kusi added that the "Regional Coordinating council was ready to work to ensure that Corruption was curbed, particularly in the Region...We are bringing all the MMDAs on board to learn from this laudable initiative being run by the CoST Sekondi Takoradi for the betterment of our Region".

The first Assurance Report covered three market projects in Diabene, Kojokrom and Mpintsin with the others being the Takoradi library project and selectsd roads within Essikado-Ketan sub metro.

The report discovered the lack of engagement to meet the real social and economic needs in terms of the market, lack of firefighting equipment among other defects.

However, on the CoST disclosure points, the assembly scored some good points in terms of proactive disclosure.

Mr. Anthony K. K. Sam, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly said, "we are ready to open up for engagement on all programmes and projects...other assemblies must follow suit to make corruption only a thought".

Madam Beauty Emafa Nartey, Executive Secretary of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition said corruption which was endemic must not be entertained due to its negative effects on the individual and society at large.

"We need to root out corruption if indeed we want to make a difference in the country", she added.

Mr Brandsford Gidigah, the Zonal Coordinator for the Public Procurement Authority said aside public wages and salaries, public procurement was one area depriving the state of lots of funds and that was the reason the government took steps to improve on the sector.

He said enhanced transparency in public procurement would help the government to make informed decision on cost and its socio-economic impact.

Mr Isaac Aidoo, the CoST Manager said the assurance report represented a milestone on how government could collaborate with citizens to plan development.

Mr Adjei Acheampong, a member of the CoST multi-stakeholder working group and a contractor said the CoST came at a time, where there were numerous reported cases of abandoned projects, incidence of shoddy works by contractors and real or perceived cases of corruption associated with procurement.

He said the built-up sentiments had the potential to lead to a crises of trust for the government and dissatisfaction for contractors by the citizenry, a situation that could only be curtailed through enhanced transparency.

GNA