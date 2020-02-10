news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Kojokrom (WR), Feb. 10, GNA - The Sekondi-Takoradi Local Chapter of the Infrastructure Transparency Initiative (CoST) has engaged two communities on its Assurance Report launched recently on five selected infrastructure projects in the area.

The community engagements formed part of programmes to expose beneficiary communities to the findings of the Assurance Report and how best the citizenry could play their social accountability role.

This could culminate into value for money in the infrastructure sector and curb shoddy works as well as corruption.

The CoST Assurance Report focused on the Takoradi Library Project, selected roads in the Essikado/Ketan Sub-Metro and three different market projects at Diabene, Mpintsin and Kojokrom.

The first engagement was held at New Takoradi where participants questioned why the actual library project had been neglected by the Assembly with other offices operating within the building complex among other social activities.

The authorities had failed to stock the library with relevant literature for use by the public, months after the project had been completed, they said.

The participants, therefore, called on the Assembly to stock the library, which formed the key focus of the project, to enhance community learning among children and the public at large.

At Kojokrom, the market women, while lauding the CoST programme, complained about the lack of space, urinal and places of convenience.





The markets in all the three zones have been constructed without toilet and storage facilities, a major worry to the women aside electricity.

Mr Aziz Mahamud, a member of the Multi Stakeholder Group, took the participants through the report and findings.

Mr Isaac Aidoo, the CoST Sekondi-Takoradi Manager, called on the citizenry to make good use of the project’s information board and report any challenges and concerns to the supervising engineer.

Nana Aba Esuon, the Queenmother of Diabenekrom, encouraged all and sundry to support the initiative for better infrastructure development.

GNA