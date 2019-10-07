news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh/Nana Oye Gyimah, GNA



Nwomaso (C/R), Oct. 7, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) said the fight against corruption must begin from the home and urged parents to lead by resolving to be incorruptible and good role models to their children.



“This will give you the moral urge to effectively educate your children on the dangers of corruption while inculcating in them good values that include sincerity, truthfulness, integrity and self-discipline to significantly reduce corruption.”

Mrs Marian Ansah, the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa (AOB) District Director of the Commission, said this at a community sensitisation durbar at Nwomaso, near Breman-Asikuma, to educate the people on their role in fighting corruption under the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP), supported by the European Union.

It aims at using Good Governance to reduce corruption and improve social accountability.

Mrs Ansah said the good examples set by parents could trickle down to their children who could influence their peers in school to become incorruptible in future.

“Focusing on the present generation alone is a wrong approach to fighting corruption. Parents, the family and school, regarded as key agents of socialization, must lead the crusade against the social canker to sustain gains,” she said.

She called on every Ghanaian to play a positive role to ensure a corruption-free nation for rapid socio-economic development.

Mrs Ansah said acts such as tipping a health worker to be attended to before others, forcing to get admission for children who did not qualify, employing people based on relations and friendship and acquiring driver’s license illegally, were some of the corrupt practices citizens engaged in.

Also the embezzlement of state funds meant for providing educational infrastructure, good roads and health facilities, among other social amenities impede growth and must be discouraged, she said.

Touching on whistle blowing, Mr Samuel Donkoh, the District Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), reiterated the urgent need for individuals to report crimes and injustices to the security agencies or the Commission for redress.

He assured of maximum protection for whistle blowers, who would also be rewarded as provided for in the Whistle Blowers Act.

Mr Emmanuel Baah, the District Police Commander, advocated for the formation of community watch-dogs and intensification of civic education in schools to inculcate in children the spirit of patriotism to help wipe-out corruption and other crimes.

GNA