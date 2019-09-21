news, story, article

Samuel Akumatey



Dodome Avega (V/R), Sept. 21, GNA- The public has been urged to join the fight against corruption to help save the nation from collapsing under its weight.

Mr Israel Kpodo, Ho West Director of the Non Formal Education Unit, said bribery and corruption was affecting national development and equal opportunity, hence the need for all to uphold patriotism and strive to rid the nation of such vices.

He said this at a community durbar at Dodome Avega in the Ho West District of the Volta Region organised by the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) as part of activities under the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP).

“We will lose our nation if we don’t act on corruption. The progress of the nation is in our hands and we cannot sit unconcerned whiles the nation sinks in corruption”, Mr Kpodo said.

He said money alone did not build a nation and that law and accountability equally played an important role.

Mr Kpodo asked the people not to entertain greed and corruption, and be willing to expose those involved and their activities by taking advantage of provisions under the Whistle Blowers Act.

He said corrupt officials got their attitudes from home, thus children must be educated early to make them loath such practices as they grow.

The APAP is funded by the European Union, to sensitize communities on public accountability and environmental governance, and empower citizens to take up their responsibilities as whistle blowers against corruption and environmental degradation.

Mr Dodji Adjei, Ho West District Director of the NCCE, said Ghana is one of the least sanitised countries in the world, and urged the community that it was their duty to reverse that status.

“As citizens we must show concern for sanitation else the fallout would affect us all”, he said, adding that laws on sanitation and the environment were still working and that traditional authorities must help enforce them to deter others.

