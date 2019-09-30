news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Nkotompo (WR), Sept. 30, GNA - Mr. Kwame Lan Tugbenu, Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Director of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) says achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will not materialise if individuals fail to change attitudes that affect the socioeconomic well-being of society.

He pointed out that SDGs one to four, which talked about no poverty, no hunger, good health and quality education and critical to human existence may never be met through corrupt practices, hence, the need for attitudinal change by all and sundry as the Nation strived to build resilient societies.

The Metro NCCE boss said this at separate community engagement programmes for the people of Adekope and Nkotompo on their Anti-Corruption project with funding from the European Union.

He said the act of corruption, bribery, nepotism, cronyism among others have affected the socioeconomic well-being of the country for a longer time and was about time those who engaged in the practice turned a new leaf for rapid progression of the country.

"Aside that, the democracy of the country would suffer if corrupt tendencies were not tackled".

The community durbar was to educate communities on the need to watch out and report bad behaviours to the appropriate quarters such as the CHRAJ, EOCO and the Police.

Officers from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Environmental Health Directorate of STMA and the Ghana Police Service presented various topics on sanitation and rightful court/police procedures.

