news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, March 23, GNA - The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak in Ghana created empty streets in Accra on Monday.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency on Monday afternoon to most principal streets within Ghana's national capital, Accra showed empty streets across the city.

The normally busy traffic route of the Independence Avenue was almost empty with few vehicles on it.

Likewise the Ring Road East, Ring Road Central and Ring Road West were all traffic free.





Furthermore, in other areas of the city, traffic was also fast moving.

Mr Kofigah Quarshie, an Accra-Aflao bound commercial driver, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the COVID-19 outbreak has slowed down their business; stating that passengers were difficult to be found.

Madam Lilly Kumah, a passenger, said she was happy that there was no traffic in Accra.

She, however, said she was praying that God would eradicate the COVID-19 from the earth.

Mr Daniel Ofori, a plantain chips vendor at the National Theatre Traffic Light, said as result of the free flow of traffic due to the COVID-19 scare, they were not getting passengers to buy their goods on the street.

He explained that it was usually when the traffic in the city was heavy that they (the vendors) make money.

GNA