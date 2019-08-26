news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 26, GNA - Parents have been advised to control the internet use of their children as the absence of such guidance could lead to the inculcation of bad habits.

By so doing, they would be protecting them from inappropriate behaviours such as stealing, gambling and others.

Teachers from the Children's Department of the Grace Baptist Church, Sakumono, made the call during the children's week celebration.

The event was held under the theme: "Listening to God" and among the various activities undertaken were: poetry, dance, drama and music.

A forum was also held to deliberate on the internet and social media, housekeeping, family relationship and knowing your body.

Dr Afua Twumasi, who led the deliberation, said children and especially, the youth were becoming addicted to the internet which if not checked, could expose them to deviant behaviours as well as child predators among others.

She said there is, therefore, the need for parents and guardians to keep an eye on them to prevent them from inculcating bad habits like stealing to buy internet data or becoming addicted to pornography.

Dr Twumasi advised the children to use the internet productively but avoid putting too much information of themselves and their families on the social media.

To monitor the contents of materials accessed by their wards, participants at the event were introduced to parental control applications such as socialshield, famisafe and kidlogger.

She called on parents and guardians to spend quality time with their children to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

On the topic of knowing your body, Dr Twumasi advised the children not to be ashamed of the changes in their bodies and see it as part of God's plan.

Mrs Vivian Ayitiah, speaking on family relationships, advised them to respect, obey and treat their parents as well as other members of the family with courtesy.

