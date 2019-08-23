news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - The CSO Coalition working against Corruption on Friday welcomed government’s prompt action to suspend the Chief Executive Officer, Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr A.B. Adjei, following the “Contracts for Sale” documentary by Manasseh Azure Awuni.

A statement issued by the Coalition and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the documentary portrayed shocking revelations about the conduct of the principal regulator of the PPA, the potential extensive abuse of the entire public procurement chain and dissipation of public resources.

It called on the appropriate authorities to ensure that investigations were carried to the letter and all those found culpable prosecuted.

It said the Board could not be left blameless in the whole contracting saga as revelations made in the documentary raised concerns about its understanding of the Conflict of Interest injunction imposed by Article 284 of the 1992 Constitution and how to manage it.

"We commend the Auditor General and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for swiftness and call on them to direct their resources to investigating all contracts awarded using any other methods other than competitive tendering under the stewardship of the current Board and Mr A.B Adjei," it stated.

"We are also of the view that personnel of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) may be complicit in a possible grand scheme to corrupt the public procurement system."

The statement called on the OSP and Audit Service to extend their investigations to the MDAs where restricted tenders and single sourced contracts may have been fixed in favour of companies linked to personnel of those MDAs.

The investigative bodies should, as a matter of urgency, consider the monitoring of the assets and accounts of individuals implicated to ensure the State was able to recover any monies appropriated illegally.

"Even though CSOs recognise the prompt action of government on the matter, we encourage the President and government to go the full nine yards with this case as recent history of investigations into alleged corrupt conducts of high-profile government appointees have not yielded encouraging outcomes as far as the fight against corruption is concerned," it said.

The statement said the Coalition would monitor closely the efforts of all agencies involved to ensure justice was served.

The Coalition include the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) and the Citizen’s Movement against Corruption.

The rest are the Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability (ACILA), Amnesty International, SEND–GHANA, Parliamentary Network Africa and Penplusbyte.

