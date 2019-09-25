news, story, article

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed/ Sylvia Sika Afealetey, GNA

Ho, Sept. 25, GNA - Mr Alexander Nketia, Volta Regional Director, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has urged consumers to report food vendors selling substandard food and drinks to the Authority.

He said the public was the Authority's eye in fishing out vendors serving contaminated foods and drinks and called for vigilance among the citizenry.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a nationwide training and sensitization programme for people in the informal food and beverage sector in Ho, organized by the GTA with funding from the Tourism Development Fund, Mr Nketia said feedback was a welcome mechanism for cleaning the system and promoting tourism.

He said the effects of unwholesome food was dire, and could spell disaster for both the consumer and the tourism industry.

Mr Nketia said the training workshop was a tool for capacitating the vendors with the skills needed to promote food hygiene at all times.

Dr Mrs Patricia Owusu-Darko, Senior Lecturer, Food Science Department, Kumasi Technical University, advised the vendors to avoid the use of chemical food additives to prevent food poisoning.

She said as an entity feeding the populace, they must ensure that they prevented their foodstuffs from getting contaminated and promptly discarding unwholesome foods.

Dr Owusu-Darko asked them to ensure that their premises were disinfected and kept to the highest standards of personal hygiene.

She also called on the public to reject contaminated and foods from unreliable sources.

GNA