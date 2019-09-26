news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo/Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA



Accra, Sept. 26, GNA - Mr Yaw Akosa Antwi, Deputy Director General of Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), has called on women to consider professional careers in the maritime industry as it abounds with opportunities.

Speaking at a career and guidance meeting for female senior high school students during the GMA maritime week celebration, he said, the prevailing statistics of women in the industry was about 2 per cent, hence the effort to encourage more women.

Mr Antwi said valuable contribution of the few in the sector, has led to the effort to encourage more women to join the sector.

He said that the Authority would host similar engagements with school counselling units, parents and other stakeholders to enable them see the need for their children to opt for the maritime industry.

Mrs Jemilat Jawulaa Mahamah, President of Women’s International shipping and Trading Association Ghana, said courses in the maritime sector are broad and are geared to enable individuals acquire specific and practical skills as well as the general approach to develop critical thinking and leadership skills.

She said the effort to empower women in the maritime industry is not only intended to ensure the advancement of women, but to also ensure the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal Five- gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls.

Mrs Mahama said the International Maritime Organisation’s report, states that women in the all fields of maritime activity constitute 3 to 30 per cent and gender equality has not been achieved in the sector due to the perception held by some that women are not suitable for work on board ships.

She urged the young ladies to be bold and step up to the opportunities available in the vast blue economy to contribute to the development of the nation.

Madam Sylvia Asana Daud Owu, President of Women in Maritime of West and Central Africa, called on young ladies not to see emerging challenges as obstacles that should deter them from pursuing their dreams and stay determined in their efforts.

She called on the Maritime Authority to develop national policies that would bring more women on board and appealed to stakeholders to provide scholarships for women to pursue careers in the maritime sector.

The event was dubbed, “Empowering women in the maritime community”.

