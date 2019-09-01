news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 1, GNA - Mr Kwame Asuah-Takyi, the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), has called on officers and men to disengage themselves from any form of nefarious activities that would prevent the Service from achieving its annual revenue target.

He said: “The more revenue officers and men are able to accrue revenue for the Service, the more infrastructural and developmental projects the Service would be able to establish to address pressing challenges confronting the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS)”.

The CGI said these during interactions with personnel of the Service as he rounded off a two-day working tour to offices and facilities of the GIS in the Ashanti and the newly created Ahafo Regions.

This was contained in a statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Immigration Gifty Amgborme, the Ghana Immigration Service Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

Mr Asuah-Takyi said, “the GIS receives most of its resources from 13 per cent of its Internally Generated Funds (IGF), hence it is imperative for members of the service bring in all that they receive from the services they render so we can achieve more and confront our challenges head-on”.

He urged personnel not to be discouraged about current challenges confronting them at their respective duty posts, but rather deliver their best as they would do if GIS was their own company. Mr Asuah-Takyi expressed concern on the level of unpleasant living conditions of members of the Service citing the bad state of current office and residential accommodation.

The objective of the tour was for the CGI to familiarize himself with personnel in those Regions and to obtain firsthand information on issues bordering on professional duties.

As part of activities of the tour, the Comptroller-General visited GIS District Offices in towns such as Juaso, Konongo, Ejisu, Effiduase, Kumawo, Mampong, Mamponteng, Nkawie, Nyinahinin, and Tepa in the Ashanti Region.

The Ahafo offices visited were Goaso, Kenyasi, Acherensua, Bechem and Dua Yaw Nkwanta.

He also passed through the Bibiani Office of the in the newly created Western North Region.

Earlier this year, the CGI toured the Northern, Upper West and the newly created Savannah Regions to interact with personnel as part of his open door policy.

GNA