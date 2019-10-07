news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Oct 07, GNA - The Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Domelevo, has called on heads of public sector institutions to comply with the laws of the country to ensure accountability and prevent financial malfeasance and other impropriety.

He said failure to comply with the rules made it difficult to ensure accountability, adding "If you want to work with your own rules, you can set up your own business and run it as such".

The Auditor-General's call followed a response by Mr Iddrisu Mohammed, Acting Rector of Wa Polytechnic, during the Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) sitting in Tamale on Monday explaining why certain items bought by the Polytechnic were not sent to its store.

A number of adverse findings were made against the Wa Polytechnic in the 2016 audit report including; failure to route through its stores, some building items it purchased during the period.

The Acting Rector said the items were used immediately after purchase hence the failure to pass them through the stores as prescribed by the rules.

However, the Auditor-General was not satisfied with this response hence his call to the Acting Rector and other public sector workers to comply with the rules to ensure accountability.

Mr James Klutsey Avedzi, Chairman of PAC said the Committee would submit a report on measures to be taken against the Polytechnic to Parliament.

Meanwhile, PAC will scrutinise audited accounts of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, tertiary and second cycle institutions during its week-long public hearings in Tamale.

