By James Esuon, GNA



Awutu Bawjiase (C/R), Aug. 28, GNA – The Swedru Cluster of the Compassion International Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), is sponsoring 165 youth in vocational training.

The youth are being trained in carpentry, masonry, hairdressing, tailoring, seamstress, bakery and driving among others.

The NGO is also supporting 65 students in various tertiary institutions in the country.

Mr Emmanuel Acquah, Swedru Cluster Partner Facilitator of the Compassion International Ghana, made this known at the celebration of the International Youth Day at Awutu Bawjiase in the Central Region.

The celebration, which was held under the theme: “Transforming Education”, was aimed at discussing the development and challenges of the youth and the way forward.

Mr Acquah said the Swedru Cluster have 14 projects under it and provides skills and education to youth to become self-reliant.

Mr Spencer Kyirem, who is a level 400 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and a beneficiary of the NGO, urged the trainees to learn hard to become useful assets for the nation.

“I joined Compassion International Ghana in 2007 at Gomoa Ekwamkrom and since then I have gained a lot in education and also become God-fearing which has impacted positively on my life,” he said.

Mr James Awuah, an educationist, advised the youth to take up vocation and technical skills as these provided automatic and reliable jobs and girls to avoid early sexual relations as this could lead to teenage pregnancies.

Reverend Stephen Kwaitu, who is in charge of Awutu Bawjiase Assemblies of God Church and the chairman of the occasion, urged the beneficiaries of the Compassion International programme to pay serious attention to their training.

He advised the youth to shun the use of drugs as this would jeopardise their future.

