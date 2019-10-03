news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA

Ho, Oct. 03, GNA - A 13-member Volta Regional Planning Committee and six sub-committees have been inaugurated to plan and superintend over preparations for the 35th National Farmers Day celebrations slated for Ho, Volta Regional capital in December.

The Committee is chaired by Dr Archibald Yao. Letsa, Volta Regional Minister and its membership include Reverend Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Regional Minister, Mr Felix Chaahaah, Regional Coordinating Director, and Mr Delali Nutsukpo, Director of Agriculture (MOFA).

Others are, Director of Fisheries, Police Commander, Commanding Officer 66th Artillery, Commander of Fire Service, Regional Information Officer, Registrar of Regional House of Chiefs, Ho Municipal Coordinating Director, Director of Centre for National Culture, Ghana Journalists Association and a Secretary.

The six sub-Committees comprised of Local Welfare, Publicity, Logistics, Sponsorship and Fundraising, Grounds and Transport and Exhibition with membership drawn from Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The Committees have terms of reference in consultation with the National Planning Committee to plan and implement decisions that would ensure a successful event, with Regional Planning Committee submitting weekly reports for interventions and reforms.

The Regional Planning Committee will evaluate activities of sub-committees on weekly basis and submit a comprehensive report on the local organisation.

Dr Letsa, commended government and MOFA for honouring Ho to host the celebration.

He appealed to the Committees to mobilise their collective efforts and resources to achieve a well-organised and successful event as hallmark of the Region’s consistency in achieving excellence.

Dr Letsa urged all Municipal and District Assemblies, Chiefs and Queens and farmer-based organizations to mobilise human and material resources to assist the Committees.

“We wish to encourage the public to come forward with suggestions, proposals and offer constructive criticisms to assist the Committees to discharge their duties successfully," he said.

The Minister appealed to the media to use its channels and outlets to whip up enthusiasm about the National Farmers Day event and urged the Ho Municipal Assembly and Zoomlion Company to trigger efforts to maintain a clean environment to usher in the event.

Mr Nutsukpo said a four-day Agriculture Fair would coincide with the Farmers day event and urged stakeholders in and out of the region to participate and exhibit agricultural products.

He disclosed that by the end of October, government’s flagship policy on Planting for Food and Jobs would end for this year and asked farmers to buy seeds against off-season planting purposes.

Mr Nutsukpo said about 5,000 cockerels and 500 piglets for breeding stocks would be ready under the Breeding for Food and Jobs and asked the youth to take advantage of it.

Mr Nutsukpo said a new outlet, the District Centre for Agriculture, Commerce and Technology was to be established in all municipal and district Assemblies to redirect agribusiness and innovation in the food value chain and urged directors of MOFA to monitor and report.

Mr Chaahaah entreated Committee members to work above reproach to deliver a sterling event reminding that the “national event is only two months away.”

The National Farmers Day celebration slated for December 6, is under the theme, “Enhancing Small-Scale Agriculture Towards Agribusiness Development.”

GNA