By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Fiapre (B/R), Aug. 27, GNA - The Girls Not Brides Ghana Partnership has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to commit to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on ending child marriage.

The Partnership petitioned the President to be committed to the SDGs acceleration by ensuring a 5 per cent increase in financing realistic implementation of the Ghana’s 2017-2026 National Strategic Framework to end the challenge.

President Akufo-Addo, who is a Co-Chair of the UN SDGs and a UN Gender Champion and Co-Ambassador, is expected in September this year to address the SDGs summit in New York, where heads of state would report on the progress of their countries with regard to the SDGs.

The Partnership, which is a network of organisations advocating to ensure that child marriage in Ghana ends and affiliated to the global network in the United Kingdom, said if efforts to address child marriage were not scaled up significantly in the country, 15 per cent of Ghanaian girls, about 341,000 girls would be married as children before 2030- a projection by UNICEF.

A petition issued and signed by Mrs Gertrude Eunice Maasodong, the Vice Chair, on the sidelines of the Partnership’s annual general meeting held at Fiapre in the Sunyani West District of Bono Region, regretted that one in every five women in Ghana was married before age 18 years.

“That is 19 per cent of girls in Ghana are robbed of their childhood and are at risk of violence, trapped in poverty, often pulled out of school and can be left with serious health complications or even face death due to complication from early pregnancy”, it said.

The petition impressed on President Akufo-Addo to demonstrate that his government would not tolerate violence against children and would use his power to end child marriage and ensure that girls would fulfil their potential in all aspects of social life.

In 2015, world leaders committed to end child marriage by 2030 through the SDGs, but only 11 years to go no definite action is being implemented by government to achieving that goal, the petition copied to the Ghana News Agency said.

