By Isaac Arkoh/Gabriel Bediako, GNA

Ayanfuri (C/R), Sept. 5, GNA - The Operation Vanguard team, under the command of Colonel William Nortey and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Innocent Avevor, the Upper Denkyira Divisional Police Commander on Thursday held a closed door meeting with the leadership of the Ayanfuri community in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

The meeting was to ease the seeming tension in the community following clashes between the operation vanguard team and youth of Ayanfuri leading to the death of two persons some two weeks ago.

The clash was said to have been fueled by the arrest of two youth in the area by the Operation Vanguard team for allegedly engaging in illegal mining, which did not go down well with the youth.

In solidarity, the youth rioted leading to a confrontation with the Operation Vanguard team on the street to demand for their release.

In the ensuing clash, four people were shot at resulting in the death of two of them, while the injured two were hospitalized.

The two deceased were later identified as Kweku Adjei and one Fabio.

In an interview with the media after the closed door meeting, Colonel Nortey described the meeting as fruitful and a solution towards restoring absolute peace to enable residents go about their duties without fear.

He said the security agencies had begun investigations to ascertain the circumstances leading to the untimely death of the two persons and indicated that anyone found culpable would be dealt with according to the laws of the land.

He said the Operation Vanguard team would return to the community in two weeks time to further engage with the residents, as part of efforts to ensure that peace returned to the community.

Earlier, the Divisional Commander told the GNA that, more than 50 officers had been deployed to the town to prevent further clashes.

