news, story, article

By Patience Gbeze, GNA



Accra, Oct. 11, GNA - Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, the Comptroller-General of Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), has said effective integration and collaboration among security agencies was crucial for the sustenance of democratic governance of any country.

According to him, the sustenance of democratic governance was measured by the ability of security agencies to protect lives and property and the maintenance of public order.

That, he said, could be achieved only when security agencies collaborated and shared intelligence, adding, "If there is instability, it is not the government that has failed, it is the Security Agencies that have failed".

An official statement signed by Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs and copied the GNA said Mr. Takyi made the remarks when a 17- member Gambian delegation paid a courtesy call on him in Accra.

The delegation, led by Gambia National Security Advisor, Mr. Momodou Badjie was in the country to understudy the operations of the Ghana Immigration Service in a bid to reform its security sector.

Mr Takyi said security and democracy were bedfellows, and that the success of any country was dependent on its security services.

He, however, said security was an expensive venture, which required investment, adding: Financial issues should not be a reason not to invest in security of a country.

He commended the Gambia for the effort to reform and strengthen its security sector, especially when the world was confronted with terrorism and terrorist-related activities.

Mr Badjie, on his part, expressed gratitude to the authorities of the GIS for their support in sharing ideas and guidance to direct the Gambian delegation in its operations.

He praised the Ghanaian culture of hospitality and expressed the hope that the knowledge shared would help improve the issue of porous borders in the Gambia.

The delegation was taken through a presentation on the mandate, functions and operational duties of the GIS, and its contribution to national security.

