By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - The Ladies Club of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has joined staff and patients of the Princess Marie Louise Hospital in Accra to celebrate the National Chocolate Day.



The gesture forms part of activities of the Club and the Board’s efforts at promoting cocoa consumption locally.

The ladies distributed chocolates and served cocoa drinks to the children on admission.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, signed by Ms Sethlina Opoku Amankwah, President of the Club, said the gesture was to reach out to the vulnerable children and demonstrate the love the day brought to boost their recovery process.

“As mothers, aunties and sisters it is important to see these children who are not feeling well, put smiles on their faces and make them feel part of this special day,” it said.

The Club commended the management and staff of the Hospital for their hard work and constant child care and making sure the Hospital lived up to expectation.

The Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Maame Yaa Nyarko, expressed gratitude to the Club for the show of love and urged other institutions to emulate the gesture.

This year’s National Chocolate Day, on the theme: “My Chocolate Experience: My Holistic Wellbeing,” is to drive the consumption of chocolate locally and internationally.

GNA