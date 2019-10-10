news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi/Abena Sika Siabour, GNA



Accra, Oct. 10, GNA - The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Sexuality Values on Thursday hinted of a broad-based consultative stakeholders national dialogue on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) to address the issue.

The Coalition said the maiden dialogue would help to carve out a comprehensive afro-centric national response to the world wide Lesbians, Gay, Bi-sexual and Transgender (LGBT) Grand Agenda in the areas of legal, scientific, health and international relations among others.

The Coalition consist of the Catholic Bishop Conference, the Catholic Secretariat, the Ghana Pentecostal Council of Churches, the Christian Council of Churches, and all Christian Organisations, Coalition of Muslim Organisation of Ghana, and Traditional Rulers.

It is chaired by Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, the immediate past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost.

Mr Moses Foh-Amenaing, the Executive Secretary of the Coalition made the call in a seven point resolution by the Coalition presented at its maiden media briefing in Accra to educate Ghanaians on how the CSE was directly related to the LGBT agenda.

He said the planned national dialogue slated for October 29, is expected to also carve out an Afrocentric national response on the ‘theological and educational perspective’ and the public and private corporate and institutional matters’.

He said the Coalition in its resolution noted for a bi-partisan and a-political approach towards developing a comprehensive afro-centric national response to the world wide LGBT Grand Agenda.

Mr Foh-Amenaing said the Coalition was made up of all faith-based organisation in the county and that membership included; Christian groups and that the Coalition formed 98 per cent of Ghanaians.

He said the Coalition would use the national as a means to develop a road map and time board schedules for legislative and policy activities by the three arms of Government- the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary.

He said the CSE should be kept completely out of schools, communities and the entire Ghanaian society.

He said the Coalition resolved that all international and local government and non-governmental acting through local affiliates engaged in schools based or community based CSE should cease all activities immediately.

Mr Foh-Amenaing said there should be the involvement of faith-based organisation, Parents and Teacher Unions in the development by all state agencies like the Ghana Education Service, the National Council for Curriculum Assessment of a new holistic, vibrant indigenous Ghanaian curriculum the would anchor on the values and culture of the country.

Dr Samuel Ofori Onwana, a Member of the Coalition said the all United Nations Agencies had moved towards one agenda of diversity in sexual orientation with the development of 58 different forms of gender including; Lesbians, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI), adding that promoters of such agenda had the UN system.

He however stated that society of Ghana and Africa was based on a God factor as a fundamental key that held society together in a traditional setting.

Prince Zachariah, a Member of the Coalition of Muslim Organisations in Ghana in a presentation on the topic: “The Devil within the Comprehensive Sexuality Education” said CSE was a strategy for the implementation of the LGBTQI agenda and that all stakeholder ought to stand against.

GNA