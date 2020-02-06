news, story, article

Deborah Osei-Twum, GNA



Takoradi, February 6, GNA - The Coalition of NGOs for Women and Children (CONWAC) at the national, regional and zonal level have resigned from the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) of the Global Fund.

The move, has become necessary due to CONWAC’s quest to abide by its laid down structures with diligence without digressing from its core objectives.

According to the Coalition, the funds provided by CCM was mostly geared towards issues relating to key populations rights without recourse to health issues relating to women, children and the youth.

Mrs Abundant Hayford Aggrey, the National President of CONWAC in a statement copied the Ghana News Agency said the mandate to protect Ghana’s health system was failing with many children still acquiring malaria.

The statement further indicated that young people were dying from AIDS and pregnant women infecting their babies with HIV and AIDS and more young girls giving birth due to limited access to reproductive health facilities.

She noted that,‘’Many Civil Society Organization lack funds to continue with educational campaigns, research in health issues such as AIDS, TB, malaria and many others.

"We see that CCM Ghana has failed our health system squarely…CONWAC stresses that it has no hidden agenda, but seeks to maintain the rule of democracy, which is a benchmark for them to achieve their mission and visions".

GNA