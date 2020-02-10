news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 10, GNA – The Coalition of Civil Societies Against Political Vigilantism (CCSAPV) has commended the National Peace Council (NPC) and other stakeholders for developing a roadmap to eradicate political vigilantism in the Ghanaian body politics.

It encouraged the NPC to continue engaging all stakeholders and create a better opportunity for other state agencies such as the Electoral Commission, civil society organisations, the National Commission for Civic Education, Judicial Service, National Security among others, to sign the roadmap document.

A statement issued by the Coalition and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said there was no better time than this in having a near to perfect blueprint to disband political party vigilante groups in elections.

“It is of greater concern to us as a Coalition, that a broad engagement approach, with full commitment and continuous education, are what we need in this fight against political party vigilantism.

“As non-state actors, we are resolute in seeing to the disbandment of political party vigilante groups and the menace its activities pose to our young and relatively peaceful democracy,” it said.

The statement said: “The leadership of the two dominant political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have stated publicly and categorically time without number and equivocally, that they are for the absolute dissolution of all forms of political party related violence, which find expression before, during and after election day and are both ready to work together to protect and promote the peace we have all worked for and enjoy over the years.”

It called on all well-meaning citizens of the country to come together, especially the media, to help fight the vigilante menace, which was eating strongly into the fabric of the Ghanaian society.

