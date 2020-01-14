news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 14, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has named Paa Kwesi Fabin as Head Coach of the National Under 23 team, the Black Meteors.



He will be assisted by Akapko Patron with Ben Owu as the goalkeepers trainer.

Other members of the technical team are: Andrew Ayim - Team Doctor, Albert K. Evedzi Physiotherapist Ablade Kumah -Welfare Officer, Emmanuel Opoku - Equipment Officer.

The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the Black Meteors as follows; Frederick Acheampong - Chairman, Frederick Moore - Vice Chairman, Frederick Boateng - member, George Aforklenyuie - Member and Nana Adu Abankro Acheampong - Member

GNA