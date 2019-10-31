news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Anto(WR), Oct. 31, GNA - The Western Regional Director of the Center for National Culture, Mr. Ebo Kessie has called for the proper upbringing of the child to unearth their God given potentials for the development of the country.

He pointed out that there could not be any societal sustenance without children who are the future leaders and therefore kicked against all forms of child abuse on the parts of adults which could halt or truncate the proper development and positive contribution of the child to society.

Mr. Kessie at a sensitization programme at Anto, a farming community in the Shama District through the use of theatre art demonstrated the need for child protection drive among communities.

The project was under the auspices of UNICEF in collaboration with GES, Ministry of health, Community Development, Social Welfare, NCCE and Centre for National Culture.

Mr. Kessie said child empowerment through education and relevant cultural values must be taken seriously in building a robust future where children were assertive and responsible.

Nana Kofi Bekoe, Chief of the Area advised his subjects to take a cue from the drama on school dropout, teenage pregnancies and effects of child abuse in order to offer their children better lives.

GNA