news, story, article

Ho, Jan. 07, GNA - Club 50, a Ho based social club of natives born in the 1950s has stated its resolve to partner the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in the Volta Region to promote environmental cleanliness in Ho.



Mr Michael Avor, President of the Club, said members would embark on periodic clean up exercises, community and radio sensitisations and other activities by GJA to keep the Regional Capital clean.

He said the Club, established to promote the development of Ho and welfare of members, had been following GJA's sanitation campaign in the Region, especially Ho, and convinced it was time it joined to ensure street corners, markets and communities were clean with an end to open defecation.

Mr Avor who was speaking at the Club's New Year get together in Ho said the Club was committed to rebranding Ho as the "oxygen city" of Ghana and called for support of other stakeholders.

He said their focus would also be on child protection with activities to take children off the streets of Ho.

Mr Avor said the Club would mark its 30th anniversary in September and was hopeful targets for the year would be met for a grand celebration.

GNA