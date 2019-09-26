news, story, article

Cape Coast, Sept. 26, GNA - The National Executive Committee (EXECO) of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOSAG) has put on hold its intended Strike action, which was scheduled for Wednesday, September 25.



This decision was reached after a crunch meeting on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 after it received a notice from the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) on its intention to take further action on the issue.

The Association threatened to go on a nationwide strike if concrete steps were not taken for the implementation of three-tier pension scheme.

The tier two pensions, which should have been implemented in 2010, but was extended to 2015, compelled organised labour to engage in a nationwide industrial strike in October 2014,when it realised that enough action was not being taken to meet the effective date.

Further agitations resulted in the Amendment of ACT 766 (2008) to ACT 883 extending the implementation to January 2020, indicating that all public sector workers who were 50 and below in 2010 should benefit from the Scheme from next year January, 2020.

This action forced the NPRA and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to transfer monies into the various Schemes.

In a release signed by Mr. Isaac Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary of CLOSAG and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has issued a "directive on past credits" to SSNI to resolve the challenge.

EXECO indicated that the Ministry for Employment and Labour Relations had constituted a five-member Committee headed by Mr. Bright Wereko-Brobbey, Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations to look into it and facilitate the process.

It stated that the eminent Committee had been given up to Friday, October 18, 2019 to complete its work to allow smooth implementation of the second tier occupational version scheme by January 1, 2020.

The EXECO, however, expressed its gratitude to all CLOSAG executives and it teeming members for their unflinching support to make timely implementation of the three tier pension scheme a reality.

GNA