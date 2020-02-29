news, story, article

Tamale, Feb. 29, GNA - The Northern, North East and Savannah Regional Councils of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) have declared their support for the decision of their National Executive Council (NEC) to embark on a strike action on March 03, 2020.



Members of the Northern, North East and Savannah Regional Councils of CLOGSAG arrived at this decision after holding an emergency meeting in Tamale on Friday.





A statement issued by the Association and signed by Mr Yushawu Abdul-Latif, its Regional Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, called on government to urgently pay the agreed interim premium to its members.

In August, 2016 CLOGSAG signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with government for the payment of a 15 per cent interim premium to all its members effective January 1, 2017.

However, government has only paid 10% interim premium to members of CLOGSAG.

In view of this, on February 19, this year, the National Executive Council of CLOGSAG served notice that it will embark on strike effective March 03, if government failed to fully implement the MoU to pay the full 15% interim premium to its members.

The statement by the three Regional Councils said “We, therefore, call on government to as a matter of urgency, comply with the MoU on payment of interim premium to staff of Civil and Local Government Services.”

It urged all its members to continue to wear red arm bands and flags at vantage points to ensure that its message got across to the country.

