Cape Coast, Sept. 14, GNA - The Central Regional Executive Council (REC) of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana will support the National Executive Council to embark on a nationwide strike if concrete steps for the implementation of three-tier pension scheme were not taken.



The REC in a statement issued and signed by its Secretary, Alhaji Apam Nuhu and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on September 13, urged its members in the Region to be on standby for further directives.

The statement also called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to bring National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations to order.

According to the statement issued after REC meeting on Friday, the posture of the mentioned stakeholders was contradictory and to the directives of the President’s call on them to bring finality to all outstanding issues with the payment of past credit and transfer of staff data within three months.

“We wish to state that the decision of REC to give a two-week ultimatum is a step in the right direction. Considering the fact that the operational date of the pensioners taking their Lump Sum from Tier Two fund managers is just three (3) months away”, the statement said.

It added that “the decision to operationalise the three tier pension scheme has lingered on for far too long and the lives of pensioners were on the line with the total confusion surrounding the endless delays with the implementation of the transfer of the past credit and the associated staff data from SSNIT”.

The tier two pensions, which should have been implemented in 2010, was extended compelling an organised labour to engage in a nationwide industrial strike in October 2014, forcing the NPRA and SSNIT to transfer monies into the various Schemes .

Further agitations resulted in the Amendment of ACT 766 (2008) to ACT 883 extending the implementation to January 2020, indicating that all public sector workers who were 50 and below in 2010 should benefit from the Scheme from next year.

