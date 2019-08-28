news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, Aug. 28, GNA - Prophet Constant Osika, the Founder of the Wonder Chapel International, has called on Ghanaians to help fight corruption and promote ethical behaviour.

He said corruption was an ill that undermined democratic governance and national development, militating against the peace and stability of the country.

Prophet Osika made the call at the launch of the 12th anniversary celebration of the church at Oko, near Dome in Accra on Wednesday, on the theme: “My Grace is Sufficient for You.”

Activities planned for the weeklong celebration include clean-up exercise, evangelism, love feast, fun games, blood donation and thanksgiving service.

“The surge in unethical practices are because Godly living does not appear to be one of our priorities in life anymore,” Prophet Osika said, and implored Christians to work to curb the menace.

He appealed to Ghanaians to support the Government to make the Free Education Policy a success.

Prophet Osika said the church, established 12 years ago with seven members, now had a congregation of 800 with four branches throughout the country.

“The church, as part of its social responsibility, do support widows, the needy and the vulnerable in society and would continue to do so.”

GNA